Karthi tweeted a nostalgic post for his brother Suriya on completing 25 years in the film industry.

Kollywood stalwart Suriya has completed 25 years in the entertainment industry today, and to mark the occasion, his brother Karthi has tweeted a nostalgic post along with a photo of the siblings from their childhood days. The two look cuteness personified in this throwback picture.

Karthi's tweet went like this, "He worked day & night to make his every minus into his greatest plus. He focused only at outperforming his own achievements. As a person, he made his already generous heart even larger and shaped the lives of thousands of deserving kids. That’s my brother! #25YearsOfCultSuriyaism."

For the unaware, Suriya made his acting debut in 1997 with Nerrukku Ner. This was followed by a string of hits including Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini, Singam trilogy, Soorarai Pottru, and Jai Bhim, to name a few. He has also done some noteworthy cameos in Kamal Haasan's Vikram and R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Suriya has been a part of 50 films to date and has bagged numerous prestigious awards, among other accolades.

At the moment, he is occupied with filmmaker Bala's Vanangaan. The shoot for his highly-awaited project is presenting underway in Goa. The actor and director duo has joined forces after almost 2 decades. Meanwhile, Krithi Shetty, who is the leading lady in the flick, shared her experience of working with Suriya in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, "And Suriya sir, I heard too many nice stories about him but after I met him, I realised he is beyond perfection. The way he treats people, I think everybody should inspire to be like him."

The actor will also front Vetrimaaran's directorial Vaadivaasal. This venture is inspired by CS Chellapa's famous novel, Vaadi Vaasal.