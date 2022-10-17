Karthi wants to cast brother Suriya in his directorial debut: ‘He understands me so well’

Karthi is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest release Ponniyin Selvan . The magnum opus, which is helmed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, has already emerged as one of the all-time biggest successes of the Tamil film industry. Karthi, who essayed the much-loved character Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan in the movie, has been receiving rave reviews for his spectacular performance. Meanwhile, the versatile actor is now gearing up to release his next project, Sardar, soon. In a recent promotional interview of Sardar, Karthi opened up about making his directorial debut.

When he was asked about his direction plans, Karthi revealed that he just has an idea in his mind. However, he added that he doesn’t have any solid plans at the moment. But, when he was asked about the actor he wants to cast in his directorial debut, Karthi took his elder brother Suriya’s name without a second thought. The actor also jokingly added that no one else would give him dates. Later, on a serious note, Karthi recalled how he started his career as an assistant director with Mani Ratnam’s film Aayutha Ezhuthu, which had Suriya in one of the lead roles.

The talented actor, who started his journey in cinema with his elder brother’s film, wishes to make his debut as a director with a Suriya starrer. “Who else will trust me? He held my hand and bought me into this industry. I wish to make a film with him. He is someone who easily transforms into a character and gives it everything. Ever since I became an assistant director, I wanted to direct Anna in a film. It is also very easy to work with him because he understands me so well. Even when I get confused over something, he understands it in an instant,” said Karthi.

Karthi’s work front

Sardar, which is a spy thriller, features Karthi in multiple roles. The much-awaited film is slated to hit the theatres on October 21, Friday. He will be next seen in the highly anticipated second installment of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, which is slated to hit the theatres in the Summer of 2023. Karthi is also planning to reunite with hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi 2, which is a sequel to their blockbuster outing Kaithi.

