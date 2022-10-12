Karthi welcomes Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to parenthood with a special gesture; Check out

Karthi sent a bouquet with a note to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan and welcomed them to parenthood. The more read, "Welcome to parenthood. God bless you four. From Karthi." Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic of Karthi's present. He thanked the actor for his kind gesture and replied, Thank you so much sir. Really sweet and thoughtful of you."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all over the news as they became parents and welcomed twin boys into their life. Fans and celebs are pouring in wishes for the new parents in town with warm messages. Now, Karthi, who is father of two, welcomed Nayan and Wikki into parenthood with a heartwarming message and kind gesture.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married this June after dating for around five years. On Sunday, Vignesh took to social media and announce that they have welcomed twin boys. Sharing a pic of him and Nayanthara kissing the feet of their boys, he wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys."

Amid the good wishes and happiness, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's birth of twin boys has created a row on surrogacy. As since January 2022, surrogacy has been announced as illegal, Tamil Nadu minister M Subramanian said that the government will seek an explanation from them. He also announced that he would direct the Directorate of Medical Services and the TN state government to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, Karthi is basking in the huge success of his blockbuster film Ponniyin Selvan, which is creating records at the box office. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film also featured Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jayam Ravi and is based on the eponymous novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is basking in the success of GodFather with Chiranjeevi. She next has Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Gold in the pipeline. Vignesh Shivan announced his next Ajith Kumar, which is yet to go on floors.