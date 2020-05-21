Karthik Dial Seidha Yenn: STR and Trisha Krishnan’s magic recreated with fresh Gautham Vasudev Menon’s touch

Karthik Dial Seidha Yenn, a short sequel to Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa was released starring STR and Trisha Krishnan.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, which was released in 2010, is still one of the most favourite movies of Kollywood. The complicated relationship that Karthik (STR) and Jessy (Trisha Krishnan) was so relatable and almost all of the dialogues from the film are still being used as pick-up lines by Kollywood fans. Now, a short version of the film’s sequel was released online and it has taken over the internet. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn has music by AR Rahman.

The film is about a conversation between Karthik and Jessy during the lockdown period. The short conversation explains how Jessy moved on from her past and the way she fell in love with her husband. But it should be noted that Karthik is still the same hopeless romantic, who is longing for Jessy. The film had references of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s pending film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru and his next film with Suriya.

It is to be noted that Gautham Vasudev Menon had earlier spilled the beans about the film’s sequel while having a conversation with his fans on social media. Meanwhile, STR will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu, which has an ensemble of star cast including Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekar, Daniel Annie Pope, among the others. Trisha, on the other hand, has a bunch of films in her kitty including Mollywood film Ram, Kollywood film Raangi and Paramapadham Vilayattu. She has also been roped in to play the lead role in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

Credits :Twitter

