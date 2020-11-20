Karthik Kumar gives the perfect reply to online troll who tried to put down his ex wife Suchitra

Answering a troll who tried to put down his ex wife Suchitra, Karthik Kumar said that he thinks highly of her and he is very fond of her.

One of the most sensational celebrities of Tamil Nadu is singer, dubbing artist and RJ Suchitra. Be it the infamous #Suchileaks or her relatives’ claims about her mental health, news articles about the singer have always been sensational. Now, the media personality is in the Bigg Boss house and she is one of the inmates of the reality show’s fourth season. Her ex husband and actor Karthik Kumar, who is currently directing a film, had an interactive session with his followers on social media recently.

During the session, one of his followers asked him if he has been enjoying all the memes on Bigg Boss show. Slamming down the troll, he said that he has huge respect for his ex wife and he thinks highly of her. He wrote, “My ex wife is someone whom I think highly of and I’m fond of. None of you know her although you think you do.” This reply received hailed by her followers and they all showered praises on him for his respectful answer.

See his post here:

Talking about him, Suchitra had said in an earlier interview that though she respects him, she wished he had not posted the video about her mental health. She said, “I wish Karthik had not released that video because it confused a lot of people. It affected my work and my relationships. I was going through depression, but I’d have come out of it eventually. It could have been done in a dignified way. Eventually, Karthik, too, realised that it was a bad idea and took it down”.

