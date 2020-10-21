Karthik Saragur’s Bheemasena Nalamaharaja trailer promises a heart warming family drama

Directed by Karthik Saragur, the film stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyuth Kumar and Aadya in leading roles.

The trailer of upcoming movie Bheemasena Nalamaharaja was released on Wednesday. Directed by Karthik Saragur, the trailer promises an emotional and heart warming family drama. From the trailer, it is understood that the film will revolve around a man who uses his culinary skills to cure his wife. After meeting with an accident, his wife suffers memory loss. Directed by Karthik Saragur, the film stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyuth Kumar and Aadya in leading roles.

Talking about the film, the director said that the film will narrate six phrases of life through six different ‘rasas’ in food. “Bheemasena Nalamaharaja centers around six beautiful phases of life aka six rasas: Sweet, Sour, Salty, Bitter, Pungent and Astringent seamlessly woven together to form what we call as life,” he said. Aravinnd Iyer said that he has a huge passion for cooking, and the film helped him enhance his skills.

“Cooking has always been my foremost passion and with Bheemasena Nalamaraja, I am glad I got a chance to experience and explore the traditional cuisines and learn the history behind it,” said the actor. Pushkar Films, which bankrolled Jeerjimbe, has also produced Bheemasena Nalamaharaja along with Rakshit Shetty and Hemanth M Rao. Bheemasena Nalamaharaja has Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, and Achyuth Kumar in key roles. The film will get a direct release on Amazon Prime Video from October 29.

