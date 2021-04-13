  1. Home
Karthik Subbaraj calls Dhanush a ‘Nadippu Karnan’ after watching the Mari Selvaraj directorial

Karnan hit the big screens last week and has been receiving a tremendously positive response from fans and critics alike.
Dhanush’s Karnan hit the big screens on Friday and it has been receiving a tremendously positive response ever since its release. Celebrities have been lauding the film and congratulating the team for the film. The latest one is from Kollywood’s sensational director Karthik Subbaraj. After watching the film, the director heaped praises on the film and called Dhanush a ‘Nadippu Karnan’ (Karnan of acting). 

He wrote, “The Reality #Karnan speaks is so painful… Big hugs & Congrats to whole team #TheniEashwar, #SelvaRK & @Music_Santhosh has elevated @mari_selvaraj writing beautifully... @dhanushkraja performance makes us wonder how much more he has in store to give... Nadippu Karna”. Earlier, a video surfaced on social media where Vijay Sethupathi was seen hugging Mari Selvaraj and lauding the film. He also wrote a review on Twitter and called it a ‘must watch film’.

Also Read: Happy Ugadi 2021: Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, and Anushka Shetty share photos & send heartwarming wishes

Directed by Mari Selavaraj, Karnan has Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles, while Gauri Kishan of 96 fame and Mollywood actor Lal played the key supporting roles. Karnan marks Mari Selvaraj’s second directorial outing, the first one being Pariyerum Perumal. Karnan was bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations and its music was composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj is waiting for the release of his next film with Dhanush titled Jagame Thandhiram. The film is all set to get a direct release on the video streaming platform Netflix.

His next directorial venture has Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in the lead roles. It is touted to be a gangster flick.

Credits :Twitter

