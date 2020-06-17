  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Karthik Subbaraj confirms Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram will not release on an OTT platform

The latest news reports about the southern drama, Jagame Thandhiram suggest that the makers are not planning to release the film on an OTT platform.
10064 reads Mumbai
Karthik Subbaraj confirms Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram will not release on an OTT platformKarthik Subbaraj confirms Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram will not release on an OTT platform
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The upcoming south film, Jagame Thandhiram will feature Dhanush in the lead. The film is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The latest news reports about the southern drama, Jagame Thandhiram suggest that the makers are not planning to release the film on an OTT platform. The director of the Dhanush starrer, Karthik Subbaraj states that he will wait till the theatres re-open. Karthik goes on to add that once the cinemas open the film audiences will surely return to watch the films on the big screen.

The director producer also mentions that he would surely hit the theatres to watch films once the Coronavirus situation is brought under control. The south flick, Jagame Thandhiram is the first venture between, Karthik Subbaraj and Pattas actor Dhanush. The film was majorly shot in the United Kingdom. The film is backed by Y Not Productions. Karthik Subbataj also adds that the producers of the film are not really considering to release the film on a digital streaming platform. The fans are eagerly looking forward to watch the film.

The makers of the film, Jagame Thandhiram were initially planning to release the film in the month of May. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic the makers had to postpone the film's release, as the cinemas were shutdown. Karthik Subbaraj also said that releasing a film on OTT platform could work for small budget films. The south film, Penguin is backed by Karthik Subbaraj which will be releasing on an OTT platform on June 19.

(ALSO READ: D40: Dhanush REVEALS his character’s name from Karthik Subbaraj's directorial Jagame Thanthiram; Find Out)

Credits :indianexpress.com

Latest Videos
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement