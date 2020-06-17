Karthik Subbaraj confirms Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram will not release on an OTT platform

The latest news reports about the southern drama, Jagame Thandhiram suggest that the makers are not planning to release the film on an OTT platform.

The upcoming south film, Jagame Thandhiram will feature Dhanush in the lead. The film is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The latest news reports about the southern drama, Jagame Thandhiram suggest that the makers are not planning to release the film on an OTT platform. The director of the Dhanush starrer, Karthik Subbaraj states that he will wait till the theatres re-open. Karthik goes on to add that once the cinemas open the film audiences will surely return to watch the films on the big screen.

The director producer also mentions that he would surely hit the theatres to watch films once the Coronavirus situation is brought under control. The south flick, Jagame Thandhiram is the first venture between, Karthik Subbaraj and Pattas actor Dhanush. The film was majorly shot in the United Kingdom. The film is backed by Y Not Productions. Karthik Subbataj also adds that the producers of the film are not really considering to release the film on a digital streaming platform. The fans are eagerly looking forward to watch the film.

The makers of the film, Jagame Thandhiram were initially planning to release the film in the month of May. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic the makers had to postpone the film's release, as the cinemas were shutdown. Karthik Subbaraj also said that releasing a film on OTT platform could work for small budget films. The south film, Penguin is backed by Karthik Subbaraj which will be releasing on an OTT platform on June 19.

