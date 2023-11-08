Karthik Subbaraj discloses shocking details about writing for Shankar-Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Karthik Subbaraj, whose next film Jigarthanda Double X will hit the theaters on November 10th, 2023 was recently caught in an interview with Baradwaj Rangan for Galatta Plus.

During the interview, the director was asked about his experience working with a big director like Shankar, whose next film with Ram Charan called Game Changer has the story written by Karthik Subbaraj.

Karthik Subbaraj’s story for Game Changer

Talking about the scale and nature of the subject, Karthik disclosed that the film is an out-and-out political story and a huge canvas that needs to be pulled off by the demands of a director like S Shankar. The large scale of the film’s story needs a big hero’s name attached to it as well.

Furthermore, the film highly rests on large politics and the director believes that he is not ready for a subject which is that much political. Due to the fact that the film needs such a big director and not being pulled off by himself, Karthik opted to narrate the story to S Shankar which the latter liked.

Karthik Subbaraj also added that even though the film’s plot was written by him, the detailed screenplay was written by S Shankar himself. Karthik said that once when both of them sat together for a discussion, the initial idea he had was brought onto a bigger scale by Shankar and the elements he added were much grander.

He was also asked if he ever felt the ego for working for another director, despite being a successful director himself, to which Karthik replied “No...no, I’m very happy and all only.”

More about Karthik Subbaraj and S Shankar’s Workfront

Karthik Subbaraj’s last film was the Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram starrer film Mahaan, which was released directly on Amazon Prime Video. The film received various acclaims from critics over the film’s aspects and was loved by many.

Now, Karthik is hitting the theaters with the spiritual prequel of his 2014 film Jigarthanda. The film titled Jigarthanda Double X stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the leading roles.

Moreover, S Shankar is also busy with two of his films, one being the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 and the other being Ram Charan starrer film Game Changer. Both of which are expected to release in theaters next year.

