Karthik Subbaraj on Jagame Thandhiram: Gangster drama very different from Dhanush's previous films

According to the latest news reports, the south director cum producer Karthik Subbaraj has revealed that the upcoming Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram will be very unique and unlike any previous gangster dramas that the lead star has done. While talking to the Times of India for an interview, Karthik Subbaraj revealed that the Dhanush starrer, Jagame Thandhiram is nothing like the gangster dramas done by Dhanush. The well-known director-producer goes on to add that the film, Jagame Thandhiram will excite the audiences and fans. Karthik also adds that the response which Jagame Thandhiram's motion poster received was over whelming.

The southern director cum producer reveals that the script of Jagame Thandhiram has many creative aspects which the fans and audience members would love to see on the big screen. Karthik also spoke about his project Chiyaan 60. The Penguin producer states that Chiyaan 60 is still in works and there is a lot of work that needs to be done on the film's script. The film Chiyaan 60 will feature the south star Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram. The fans and followers of the Cobra are very excited to see the father son duo on the big screen.

The news of Chiyaan Vikram collaborating with Karthik Subbaraj for his 60th film, has generated a lot of interest among the fans and film audiences. The fans of the Asuran actor are very eager to know more about the film's release. The first glimpse of the film has caused quite the stir among the audiences.

