Karthik Subbaraj, Jigarthanda DoubleX team receive 'love and praises' as they meet Rajinikanth; see PICS

Superstar Rajinikanth penned a heartfelt note celebrating and complementing the makers of Jigarthanda DoubleX yesterday. Now, the core team of the film has met with the Superstar and spent some time with him.

The pictures shared by director Karthik Subbaraj himself feature the team of Jigarthanda DoubleX along with the lead actors Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. The picture also had music director Santhosh Narayanan in it as well, whose tracks from the film are being celebrated.

See the pictures of Jigarthanda DoubleX team with Rajinikanth

The team of Jigarthanda DoubleX are extremely fulfilled by the warm words stated by Rajinikanth, especially considering director Karthik Subbaraj and lead actor Raghava Lawrence have always been vocal about how big of a fan they are of Superstar Rajinikanth.

Sharing the picture on his social media handles, Karthik Subbaraj wrote “Thanks a lot Thalaivaa for showering your Love and Praises to #JigarthandaDoubleX. Your one hour long conversation with us gave me and the whole team such a Positive vibe n aura sir......Loads of Love to you Thalaivaa from team #JigarthandaXX”

Similarly, SJ Suryah also shared the pictures on his social handles, penning “#JigarthandaXX Oru Kurinji Malar- statement from Thalaivar” & Kurinji Moments with Thalaivar Super Star @rajinikanth sir we are overwhelmed with Ur lovely letter abt #JigarthandaXX Thank you sirrrrrr.”

Seeing Rajinikanth pose along with Karthik Subbaraj and the team of Jigarthanda DoubleX, many fans started to demand Rajinikanth and Karthik to team up once again for a film in the future. For the uninitiated, Karthik Subbaraj and Rajinikanth have previously worked together on the film Petta which was released in 2019 and was a big hit.

More about Jigarthanda DoubleX

Jigarthanda DoubleX, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial film starring SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence in the lead roles is currently running successfully in theaters.

The film which is the prequel to the 2014 film Jigarthanda was well received by critics and dubbed exceptional for the portrayal of art and how it represents the director’s personal love for the art of cinema. The film features music composed by Santhosh Narayanan with cinematography handled by Tirru and edited by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

