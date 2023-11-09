Karthik Subbaraj reveals he didn't want his films Jagame Thandhiram and Mahaan to release on OTT platforms

Tamil director Karthik Subbaraj is finally gearing up for the release of his next film Jigarthanda DoubleX and the ace director has shed some light on the hopes he has for the film’s reception which is releasing on the 10th of November.

Talking about his new film, Karthik Subbaraj shed light on how the last two of his films Jagame Thandhiram and Mahaan were direct OTT releases and how it affected him, even leading him to argue with both the film’s producers.

Karthik Subbaraj talks about how he looks forward to Jigarthanda’s reception

Talking about his next release, Subbaraj said that Petta was his last theatrical release. After that, both his films Jagame Thandhiram with Dhanush and Mahaan with Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram were direct OTT releases.

He said that he argued with his producers and even considered not giving an output of the complete film when they didn’t agree with him. However, due to it being an unethical practice, he opted to release the film in OTT itself.

Now, Jigarthanda DoubleX is finally releasing in theaters after four years since his Rajinikanth starrer film Petta dropped on the big screens. He added that he feels like waiting for the reception of his next release is similar to how he felt during his debut feature film, Pizza.

More about Jigarthanda DoubleX

Jigarthanda DoubleX is a period action film which serves as the spiritual successor to Karthik Subbaraj’s own film Jigarthanda which was released back in 2014.

The original film starring Bobby Simha and Siddharth, which was said to be inspired by the 2006 South Korean movie A Dirty Carnival, was remade in Kannada with the same name, in Telugu as Gaddalakonda Ganesh starring Varun Tej Konidela, and in Hindi as Bachchhan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar.

Now, Jigarthanda DoubleX features Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the leading roles, where Lawrence’s character Pandiyan is a gangster from Madurai and an ardent fan of Clint Eastwood.

He aspires to be the first dark-skinned actor in Tamil cinema and hires Sathyajith Ray’s assistant director Ray Dasan, played by SJ Suryah as his director. As both of them start shooting for a Clint Eastwood-style western movie, the duo is faced with dangers from Pandiyan’s gangster rivals.

