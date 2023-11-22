Karthik Subbaraj reveals he wants to do a film with Ajith Kumar in THIS genre

Karthik Subbaraj is basking in the success of his latest film Jigarthanda DoubleX. The film, which features Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, was released on November 10th, and received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

The Petta helmer has been going around giving interviews, even after the film has been released, talking about the multiple layers in Jigarthanda DoubleX.

In a recent interview with Irfan’s View, Karthik Subbaraj was asked about what genre of films he would like to do with Ajith Kumar, to which the ace director replied that he would like to do a dark humor film with the Vivegam actor.

Karthik Subbaraj says he had thought of an idea long ago

Not only did Karthik Subbaraj mention that he wants to do a dark comedy film with Ajith Kumar, he also added that he had already thought of an idea for the movie. However, the idea did not materialize for undisclosed reasons.

Karthik also mentioned Nelson Dilipkumar’s latest film Jailer, which stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, as a reference, saying Ajith would be good in a film like that. Apart from the Viswasam actor, he had also talked about the genres he would like to explore with Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, and Kamal Haasan.

More about Jigarthanda DoubleX

Jigarthanda DoubleX has been described as a spiritual sequel to the 2014 film of the same name, which featured Sidharth and Bobby Simha in the lead roles. The film has been described as a ‘Pandiaa Western” by the makers, and has Raghava Lawrence playing the role of a hardened gangster, while SJ Suryah plays an aspiring filmmaker. The film also features Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra, Ilavarasu, Bava Chelladurai, and more in prominent roles.

The music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, marking his seventh collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj. Additionally, the camera for the film has been cranked by S. Thirunavukkarasu, better known as Tirru.

Ajith Kumar on the work front

Ajith will next be seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s upcoming film, Vidaa Muyarchi. The film also features Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, and the music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

