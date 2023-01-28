Karthik Subbaraj reviews Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam with a heartfelt note; Mammootty REACTS

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam , the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual drama which hit the theatres recently has been receiving rave reviews from both the audiences and critics. Mammootty , the megastar of Malayalam cinema essayed the lead role in the movie, which is helmed by the acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery . Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam revolves around James, a middle-aged Malayali Christian man who starts behaving like a Tamil man named Sundaram, who went missing a few years back. The Mammootty starrer has now impressed the renowned filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.

The renowned filmmaker, who is also an avid movie lover and close follower of Malayalam cinema, recently watched Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Karthik Subbaraj, who thoroughly enjoyed the film, took to his official Twitter handle and heaped praises on Lijo Jose Pellissery's ambitious project. "#NanpakalNerathuMayakkam is So Beautiful and Refreshing @mammukka sir was so awesome Pls don't miss Lijo's Magic in theatres... @mrinvicible & whole cast n crew (clap emojis)," wrote Karthik in his post.

Mammootty, on the other hand, retweeted Karthik Subbaraj's review of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam on his official Twitter handle and thanked the talented director for his lovely note. "Glad that you liked our film. Thanks," the megastar captioned his post.

Check out Karthik Subbaraj and Mammootty's Twitter posts, below: