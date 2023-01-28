Karthik Subbaraj reviews Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam with a heartfelt note; Mammootty REACTS
Karthik Subbaraj, the renowned director recently took to his official Twitter page and penned his review of Mammootty's recently released film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.
Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual drama which hit the theatres recently has been receiving rave reviews from both the audiences and critics. Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema essayed the lead role in the movie, which is helmed by the acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam revolves around James, a middle-aged Malayali Christian man who starts behaving like a Tamil man named Sundaram, who went missing a few years back. The Mammootty starrer has now impressed the renowned filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.
Karthik Subbaraj reviews Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
The renowned filmmaker, who is also an avid movie lover and close follower of Malayalam cinema, recently watched Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Karthik Subbaraj, who thoroughly enjoyed the film, took to his official Twitter handle and heaped praises on Lijo Jose Pellissery's ambitious project. "#NanpakalNerathuMayakkam is So Beautiful and Refreshing @mammukka sir was so awesome Pls don't miss Lijo's Magic in theatres... @mrinvicible & whole cast n crew (clap emojis)," wrote Karthik in his post.
Mammootty, on the other hand, retweeted Karthik Subbaraj's review of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam on his official Twitter handle and thanked the talented director for his lovely note. "Glad that you liked our film. Thanks," the megastar captioned his post.
Check out Karthik Subbaraj and Mammootty's Twitter posts, below:
Mammootty about his prep for Lijo Jose Pellissery's film
In a recent interview, Mammootty opened up about his preparations for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. According to the veteran actor, he had to learn a new Tamil dialect for the film despite being highly fluent in the language. The megastar also revealed that he had to re-dub many portions of the film with help of Lijo Jose Pellissery and Peranbu director Ram, as his Tamil needed corrections.
About Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
Mammootty appeared as both James and Sundaram in the movie, which marked his first onscreen collaboration with director Lijo Jose Pellissery. The project, which is scripted by Theni Eshwar, features a stellar star cast including senior actor Ashokan, Tamil actress Ramya Pandian, late Kainakari Thankaraj, T Suresh Babu, Chethan Jayalal, Rajesh Sharma, Thennavan, Pramod Shetty, and others in the supporting roles. The project is jointly produced by Mammootty and director Lijo Jose Pellissery, under their home banners Mammootty Kampany and Amen Movie Monastery.
ALSO READ: Mammootty opens up about his prep for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam; ‘My Tamil needed corrections’
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...Read more