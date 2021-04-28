Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer to release on June 18

Jagame Thanthiram is touted to be a gangster flick and it will get a direct release on the OTT platform Netflix.

After a long wait, the makers of Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram have finally announced that the film will be released on June 18, 2021. It was first announced that the film will get a theatrical release. However, the makers announced that the film will be released directly on the video streaming platform Netflix owing to the current situation of pandemic. Jagame Thandhiram is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and it is one of the highly anticipated films.

The Dhanush starrer is touted to be a gangster flick. The film went on floors in 2019 and it was supposed to be released in summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. It should be noted that the fans of the Asuran actor made the headlines after videos of the fans mounting posters of the film in districts across Tamil Nadu demanding a theatrical release surfaced online. The makers released the film’s teaser in February and it was received well by the audience.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was recently seen on the big screens in the film Karnan. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film was lauded by fans and critics alike. He has a line up of films in his kitty including Naane Varuven, a yet to be titled film with Malavika Mohanan. He also has a Hollywood film titled The Gray Man and a Bollywood film titled Atrangi Re. On the other hand, Aishwarya Lekshmi has the magnum opus in her kitty titled Ponniyin Selvan directed by Mani Ratnam.

