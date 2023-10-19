Karthik Subbaraj shares heartfelt note as debut movie Pizza turns 11; gives glimpse of script's first draft

Karthik Subbaraj is one of the most popular directors in the Tamil film industry at present. The Petta helmer made his debut with the film Pizza, which released on October 19th, 2012. On the occasion of his first film’s 11th anniversary of release, the ace director took to social media to thank everyone who has played a role in his journey.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Karthik Subbaraj thanked everyone who was part of his journey, specifically mentioning CV Kumar, who was the producer of the film. He also shared a snapshot from the first draft of the script, which showed the scene leading up to the title card. His post read:

“It's been Eleven years Since #Pizza, My debut feature film got released....... From the Bottom of my heart...Thanks a ton to Everyone who made me what i am!! Thanks a lot @icvkumar sir Here's a Snapshot from Version 1 of the Script... Written in 2011; @11yearsofPizza

Check out the post below:

More about Pizza

Pizza is a horror thriller film, which featured Vijay Sethupathi and Remya Nambeesan in the lead roles. The film also had Aadukalam Naren, Bobby Simha, Pooja Ramachandran, Veera Santhanam, and more in prominent roles.

The music for the film was composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The collaboration between Subbaraj and Santhosh Narayanan has continued over the years, with the music director being a part of almost all of the Mahaan director’s projects. The film was edited by the prominent editor Leo John Paul, known for films like The Great Indian Kitchen and Soodhu Kavvum.

The film garnered positive reviews with Subbaraj’s direction, as well as Vijay Sethupathi and Remya Nambeesan’s acting receiving critical and commercial praise.

On the work front:

Karthik Subbaraj’s last film was the 2021 action thriller film Mahaan starring Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram. The film garnered positive response, especially in the second half after the introduction of Dhruv Vikram.

His upcoming film, Jigarthanda Double X, starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah is all set to release during Diwali this year. The film is a standalone sequel of Subbaraj’s 2014 film Jigarthanda. The film is also said to feature Shine Tom Chacko, Nimisha Sajayan, Sathyan and many more in prominent roles. The film has been bankrolled by Stone Bench Films, and has its music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The teaser of the film dropped recently, and the makers have dubbed the film as a Pandian Western.

