Karthik Subbaraj’s film Jigarthanda Double X to release on Diwali 2023; teaser date OUT

Karthik Subbaraj is a director that has gained much attention for directing films like Petta, Pizza, Mahaan, and many more. His second film, Jigarthanda was a film that gained widespread attention and positive reviews among the general audience, as well as critics. The action comedy starring Sidharth, Bobby Simha and Guru Somasundaram was a huge success. It was a dark action comedy, something that the Tamil audience had not yet seen before, and welcomed with wide hands.

Which is why when the director announced a sequel to the film, it sent the audience into a frenzy. The Petta director took to social media to announce that the sequel would be titled Jigarthanda Double X. He also said that the film would star Raghava Lawrence famous for the Kanchana films, SJ Surya, who had previously acted in films like Maanadu and Don, and the actress Nimisha Sajayan, famous for The Great Indian Kitchen.

Now, the Mahaan director has announced on social media that the film was aiming for a November release, coinciding with Diwali, around the same time as Karan Boolani’s much anticipated film Thank You for Coming.

Sneak Peek Into the Film

The film is currently in its post production stage, and promotion and audio launch for the film is expected to be announced soon. Prior to this, a 3 minute video was uploaded to Think Music’s YouTube page, which was a glimpse into what the sequel could probably be.

Adding to that there was another 55 second video that was uploaded to the same channel which was called a shot update.

Now, Karthik Subbaraj has also announced that there will be an official teaser release for the film on the 11th of September, at 12:12 PM.

