Karthik Subbaraj's story from Putham Pudhu Kaalai copied from short film Sachin Cricket Club?

The news reports further mention Ajayan Bala saying that Karthik Subbaraj's film Miracle from the Tamil anthology was lifted from his story Sachin Cricket Club.

As per the latest news reports on the Tamil anthology titled, Putham Pudhu Kaalai state that filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's story was allegedly copied from another short film, called Sachin Cricket Club. The news reports further go on to add that Karthik Subbaraj's story called Miracle, from Putham Pudhu Kaalai was reportedly copied from writer Ajayan Bala's story. Furthermore, Ajayan Bala reportedly states that his friend Ilangaivendhan asked the writer to watch the Tamil anthology. Putham Pudhu Kaalai was recently released on a digital streaming platform.

The news reports further state how, the writer Ajayan Bala said that the filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's film Miracle from the Tamil anthology was lifted from his story Sachin Cricket Club. The writer further goes on to add that his short film, called Sachin Cricket Club was released last month as the COVID 19 crisis made it difficult to complete the work on the short film. Meanwhile, the filmmaker cum producer is looking forward to his film with Dhanush, called Jagame Thandhiram.

This film was shot abroad. The news reports on Putham Pudhu Kaalai further go on to state how writer Ajayan Bala revealed that his story had ten people with a day time background. The short story Miracle by ace filmmaker, Karthik Subbaraj is set during the night time with two people. The news reports further stated how Ajayan Bala said about his story being based on greed which leads to loss.

(ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram's film with Karthik Subbaraj to start after the director completes shoot of his short film?)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TOI

Share your comment ×