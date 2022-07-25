Karthikeya 2: Nikhil seeks blessings at Mahankali Ammoru with his team on the occasion of Bonalu Jatara

Nikhil is preoccupied with his highly-mentioned drama, Karthikeya 2 at the moment. Before the project reaches the cinema halls on the 12th of August this year, the actor and his team sought Mahankali Ammoru's blessings on the auspicious occasion of Bonalu Jatara. Dropping some pictures from the visit, Nikhil wrote on Instagram, "On the Occasion of Bonalu Jatara.. #karthikeya2 Karthikeya2 Team Producer Abhishek Aggarwal & Me Took the Blessings of Mahankali Ammoru Ahead of our August 12th Release."

Meanwhile, the makers had earlier unveiled the first look of the film, which talks about the intriguing mysteries of Dwarka. The picture shows the primary cast of the film on a boat amidst a thunderstorm. Sharing the poster on social media, Nikhil wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Our Movie #Karthikeya2 will release in the 5 languages of Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. This July22 in Theatres. Come Join us on this Epic Divine Journey #LordKrishna."

Check out the post below:

Nikhil has collaborated with director Chandoo Mondeti for the sequel to 2014 critically acclaimed suspense drama Karthikeya. The venture will attempt to explore the secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka. The story will incorporate some incidents dating back 5000 years and Nikhil will be seen in the role of a doctor in his next.

Over and above that, Nikhil has also signed up for his first Pan-India venture titled Spy. Directed by Garry BH, this high-budget thriller has Hollywood technician Julian Amaru Estrada onboard as the stunt master. Sricharan Pakala has rendered the songs and soundtracks for the film, while Arjun Surisetty is the production designer.

