Karthikeya 2: Nikhil Siddhartha drops candid BTS PHOTOS with director Chandoo Mondeti
Nikhil Siddhartha has dropped some behind-the-scene photographs with director Chandoo Mondeti from the sets of his last release Karthikeya 2 on Instagram.
Nikhil Siddhartha is presently basking in the success of his last release, Karthikeya 2. He was directed by filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti in the Telugu drama. Recently, the maker celebrated his birthday, and wishing him, the protagonist shared a few behind-the-scene photos from Karthikeya 2 shoot. The birthday post also included the caption, "Happy Birthday to not only BLOCKBUSTER Director of #karthikeya2 but also my Life Direction as a Friend...Cool Chandoo Bhai today is ur HYAPPY BIRTHDAY… Some Crazy pics of Us @chandoo.mondeti ."
Released on 13th August this year, the project did some impressive business at the ticket counters. Talking during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nikhil Siddhartha shared his reaction to Karthikeya 2's grand success. He was quoted saying, "I come from a non-filmy background, and becoming an actor in itself is a big thing for me. I feel the same vibe today as my first film Happy Days. The kind of love and reception people are giving feels so fresh again. It is exciting that a new section of the audience is watching me. I realise my responsibility now and will be very careful. The golden opportunity that the audience has given to me, I will try to keep it up and not ruin it."
The action-adventure drama also starred Anupama Parameswaran and Anupam Kher in key roles. Bankrolled by banners Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory, the venture follows the journey of Dr. Karthikeya, played by Nikhil Siddhartha, who is on a quest to find the lost anklet of Lord Krishna in Dwarka.
Sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya, the movie features music scored by Kaala Bhairava. The editing and cinematography for the drama have been performed by Karthik Ghattamneni.
