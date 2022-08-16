Karthikeya 2 success meet: Nikhil arrives in a striped shirt, Anupama Parameswaran opts for a saree; PICS

Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran's much-appreciated drama, Karthikeya 2 released in the theatres on the 13th of August this year. Ever since its opening day, the film has been receiving tremendous reviews from movie buffs. Overwhelmed by the response to the film, the makers organised a success bash in Hyderabad today. While Nikhil Siddhartha looked dapper in a striped shirt with black pants, his leading lady made for a pretty sight in a yellow saree.

For the unversed, Karthikeya 2 talks about finding the truth of Lord Krishna. It follows the life of Dr. Karthikeya Kumaraswamy, who goes to Dwarka and gets caught up in the murder case of an archeological researcher. The incident piques his curiosity about the mysteries of Dwaraka. The venture further stars Anupam Kher as Dhanvanthri, Srinivasa Reddy as Sadananda, Harsha Chemudu as Suleman, Adithya Menon as Santanu, Praveen as Karthik's friend, Satya as Ravi, and Tulasi as Karthik's mother

Financed by the production house Media Factory in association with Abhishek Agarwal Arts, Kaala Bhairava has rendered the music for the flick. The project has been released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Karthik Ghattamneni has headed both the cinematography and editing departments of the movie.

Adding on, Nikhil Siddhartha will next be seen in a full action-packed mode in GH Garry's Spy. Aryan Rajesh and Sanya Thakur will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film, along with Iswarya Menon as the leading lady. Produced by K Raja Shekhar Reddy under the banner of Ed Entrainments, the movie will be out in 5 languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

