Karthikeya 2 Twitter Review: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer is a HIT or FLOP? Check out audiences response

Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran's much anticipated Karthikeya 2 hit the theater today. After a long postponement, the film saw the light today, and movie buffs thronged to watch. As it's a long weekend this time, the theaters are expected with a good crowd as the film created a lot of buzz. Karthikeya 2 deals with finding the truth of Lord Krishna.

Many netizens have watched the movie and taken to social media to share their views. Karthikeya 2 is being hailed for its interesting storyline with a few dull moments in bits and parts. While cinematography and visuals are being praised, fans have stated that the film couldn't stand up to the first part of Karthikeya 2.

Nikhil has collaborated with director Chandoo Mondeti for the sequel to 2014 critically acclaimed suspense drama Karthikeya. The venture will attempt to explore the secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka. The story will incorporate some incidents dating back 5000 years and Nikhil will be seen in the role of a doctor in his next.

Moviegoers who watched the film a bit earlier than others have taken to their social media handles and shared their opinions about Karthikeya 2. Check them out here:

Bankrolled by the production house Media Factory in association with Abhishek Agarwal Arts, Kaala Bhairava is onboard the team as the music director. Karthikeya2 will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Meanwhile, Karthik Ghattamneni has taken care of both the cinematography and editing of the venture.

Also Read: Macherla Niyojakavargam Movie Review: Ruined premise, tasteless narration fail this Nithiin starrer