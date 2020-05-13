Karthikeya actor Nikhil Siddharth to tie the knot with Pallavi Varma amid lockdown

Amid lockdown, Nikhil Siddhartha has decided to get hitched to his fiancé Dr Pallavi on May 14. Not delaying further, the families decided to host a wedding at their farmhouse and will be attended only by their family members.

Karthikeya actor Nikhil Siddharth got engaged to his girlfriend Pallavi Varma in a traditional ceremony this year on February 1st. The couple got engaged in a private affair with close family and friends in attendance. During a recent interview, Nikhil shared that he is looking forward to a perfect wedding and so, the families decided to postpone their marriage amid lockdown. Now going by the current situation due to COVID-19 outbreak, Nikhil has decided to get hitched to his fiancé Dr Pallavi on May 14. Not delaying further, the families decided to host a wedding at their farmhouse and will be attended only by their family members.

Recently, producer Dil Raju got married to his partner Tejwaswini amid lockdown. On the other hand, actor Nithiin, who was supposed to get married in April with Shalini, has postponed his wedding. Nikhil Siddharth’s love life has been the talk of the town since a very long time. Talking to Lakshmi Manchu on her chat show last year, the actor confirmed that he is not single anymore and has found the love of his life. Though he didn’t reveal the name then, Nikhil Siddharth opened up that he is in love with a doctor and that they both know to respect each other’s space.

Talking about his girlfriend, Nikhil said that they both were madly in love with each other. He also said that his girlfriend would never interrupt when he was busy with shoots. He described her ‘non-invasive and someone who respects his privacy’.

On the work front, Nikhil recently celebrated the success of his investigative thriller Arjun Suravaram, in which he shared screen space with Lavanya Tripathi.

Credits :Times Of India

