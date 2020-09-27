  1. Home
Karthikeya Gummakonda opts for a comfy casual wear as he is spotted at the airport; See photos

In the photos, Karthikeya was seen in comfy casual wear. He was seen in an ash-coloured tee and paired it with a pair of blue denim pants.
5909 reads Mumbai
Karthikeya Gummakonda opts for a comfy casual wear as he is spotted at the airport; See photos
EX 100 actor Karthikeya Gummakonda has been making the headlines after a news surfaced stating that he will be seen in Thala Ajith starrer Valimai. At a time when almost all celebrities are being spotted outside, Karthikeya was spotted today at the airport. In the photos, Karthikeya was seen in a comfy casual wear. He was seen in an ash coloured tee and paired it with a pair of blue denim pants. As shutter bugs surrounded him, he posed for photos.

On his birthday, he made the headlines after he thanked Ajith fans for their wishesand hinted at possible inclusion in the upcoming movie Valimai starring alongside Thala Ajith.  The 28-year old actor celebrated his birthday on September 21 and Ajith fans showered him with love and wishes. Overwhelmed by the support shown by Ajith fans, he shared a tweet expressing his gratitude and asked them to patiently wait for the update.

See the photo here:

It was reported recently that Karthikeya has joined the sets of the film. However, no official word was made by the makers on his starring in the film yet. The film features Ajith in the lead role with Huma Qureshi and is being produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP. Directed by H Vinod, the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

