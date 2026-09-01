‘Karthi’s film will be mix of Thani Oruvan, M Kumaran…’: Mohan Raja spills details about his film with Sardar 2 actor

Karthi is all set to star in the lead role in the action thriller Sardar 2, directed by PS Mithran. Ahead of its release on September 10, 2026, director Mohan Raja has shared details about his next film with the actor.

Mohan Raja spills the details about film with Karthi

Speaking at the trailer launch event for Sardar 2 , Mohan Raja said, “My next film with Karthi will be a mix of M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi and Thani Oruvan. Shooting begins in December 2026 or January 2027. I’m very happy that I’m doing a Tamil film after a long gap. I can’t ask for more. Thanks to Karthi brother.”

The duo recently announced their collaboration with an official update online. While more details about the project are yet to be revealed, the movie is expected to feature either Trisha Krishnan or Nayanthara as the female lead.

Karthi’s work front

Karthi was last seen in Vaa Vaathiyaar, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. The film follows an officer who, inspired by his grandfather, embraces the qualities of iconic characters portrayed by MG Ramachandran.

As the story progresses, he develops an alter ego that stands against wrongdoing while taking on the persona of an MGR-inspired character. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, and Rajkiran in key roles.

Next, Karthi will appear in the lead role in Sardar 2, a sequel to the 2022 action thriller Sardar. Directed by PS Mithran, the original film followed a former operative who returns after years away to stop a water company from carrying out a dangerous plan. The sequel revisits the high-stakes world introduced in the first film. Karthi reprises his dual roles as the father-son duo, while SJ Suryah appears as the primary antagonist, Black Dagger.

The sequel features Malavika Mohanan, Rajisha Vijayan, and Ashika Ranganath in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor is expected to wrap up his film with director Kalyan Shankar, tentatively titled Karthi30 . Moreover, he also has movies like Marshal, co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, in his lineup.

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