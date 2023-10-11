Karthi's Japan: Audio launch event likely to take place on THIS date; details inside

Actor Karthi was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next upcoming film, titled Japan. The film has been helmed by Raju Murugan and is set to release in theatres this Diwali. Amidst high expectations riding on the film, the makers are likely to host an audio launch event at the same venue as Vijay’s Leo, which was canceled later.

The event is scheduled for October 28 at the renowned Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, but attendance will be restricted owing to security considerations. It's worth noting that the highly awaited Leo audio release, which was initially planned to take place at the same venue, has been canceled.

More about Japan

Reportedly, it has been reported that Karthi is set to portray a dual role in the film, assuming that these would be the characters of both the protagonist as well as antagonist. The film will also feature actors like Sunil, Vijay Milton, Vagai Chandrasekhar, Bava Chelladurai, Jithan Ramesh in pivotal roles.

Directed by Raju Murugan, Japan is produced by S. R. Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures. The film stars Karthi and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. G. V. Prakash Kumar takes charge of the music composition, with Ravi Varman handling cinematography and Philomin Raj overseeing editing. The film will be seen clashing with Subbaraj's Jigarthanda DoubleX. Apart from Tamil, Japan would also be releasing on dubbed versions of the Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages

Kaithi 2 is currently in the works

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has officially confirmed a sequel to the 2019 action thriller, Kaithi, in which Karthi will reprise his role as Dilli. The director explained that the film's delay was a result of his prior projects, which needed to be finished before commencing Kaithi 2.

Kaithi follows a newly freed convict who urgently transports a group of poisoned police officers to a hospital, with the promise of reuniting with his daughter, all while trying to evade pursuing criminals. Kaithi garnered critical acclaim and also fared well on the box office. It also featured Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan, and Dheena in pivotal roles. It also sweeped accolades at major award functions.

