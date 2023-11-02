Karthi's Japan set for November 10 release; clashes with Raghava Lawrence-SJ Suryah Jigarthanda Double X

Karthi is all set for the release of his upcoming film Japan, helmed by Raju Murugan. The trailer for the film recently dropped and the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever. Now, the makers of the film have taken to social media to finally reveal that the film will release on November 10th, the same day as Karthik Subbaraj’s highly anticipated film Jigarthanda Double X.

Japan is touted to be a heist action comedy film, written and directed by Raju Murugan. The trailer of the film dropped on October 29th and has been creating quite a frenzy among fans and cinephiles. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to announce that the film will hit the silver screens on November 10th. They also revealed that the film has been certified U/A by the CBFC. Taking to social media, the makers wrote:

“#Japan is yours from November 10th.; #UAforJapan #JapanDiwali”

Check out the post shared by the makers

It was also revealed on October 29th that Karthik Subbaraj’s much-awaited film, Jigarthanda Double X, which features Ragahva Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles will be released on November 10th as well. The clash between the two films at the box office will be interesting to watch, with fans already excited for both films.

More about Japan

Japan features an ensemble cast including Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, KS Ravikumar, Jithan Ramesh, Bava Chelladurai, and more, apart from the Karthi. The film has been bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, known for films like Kaithi and Sulthan, while the music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who is on a successful run with his last two films, Mark Antony and Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film will reportedly show Karthi as a robber, who has stolen 200 crores worth of jewelry.

More about Jigarthanda Double X

Jigarthanda Double X is the standalone sequel of the 2014 film Jigarthanda, also helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film has been certified U/A by the CBFC and will reportedly have a runtime of 2 hours and 52 minutes. The film has been bankrolled by Stone Bench Films, in tandem with Five Star Creations and Ivenio Origin.

The music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while the camera has been cranked by S. Thirunavukkarasu. The makers of the film have described it as a Pandian Western, piquing the interest of fans and cinephiles all around.

