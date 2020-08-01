  • facebook
Karthi's Kaithi to get a special screening at the International Indian Toronto Film Festival

Other films that got selected for screening in the festival are the Telugu sports drama Jersey, Hindi film Super 30 and Malayalam film Trance.
11818 reads Mumbai
Popular Tamil film Kaithi, starring Karthi, Arjun Das, George Maryan and Dheena in pivotal roles, is one of the critically acclaimed films of Kollywood that got released in the recent times. Now, in a sweet piece of news, the film has been selected for screening at the International Indian Film Festival in Toronto (IIFFT) this year. Other films that got selected for screening in the festival are the Telugu sports drama Jersey, Hindi film Super 30 and Malayalam film Trance.

Produced under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial turned out to be a megahit venture, even though the film had locked horns with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is currently awaiting the release of his next directorial venture Master, shared the news on his social media profile. Sharing a photo of the news, he wrote on Twitter, “Glad to share this :) Big thanx to the entire team”.

Check out his Tweet here:

The director’s next directorial venture Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing the leading ladies in the film. Master was supposed to hit the big screens on April 8. However, the release got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. The film’s producer, Xavier Brutto, of XB Film Creators, recently stated that the film will be released on Deepavali 2020 or Pongal 2021.

