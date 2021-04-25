Karthi's next with director PS Mithran titled Sardar; First Motion Poster is out and looks intriguing

The makers of Karthi starrer are reportedly set to commence the shoot of Sardar from April 26.

Karthi's next with director PS Mithran has been titled Sardar and the makers of the film have finally shared the first much-awaited look. Known for directing films like 'Irumbu Thirai' and 'Hero', PS Mithran is back with a bang and the first look poster of Sardar is proof. Sharing Karthi's first intense look, he tweeted, "Here is the Curtain raiser for my next Adventure with @Karthi_Offl sir! @gvprakash." The makers are reportedly set to commence the shoot of Sardar from April 26. GV Prakash will score the music for Karthi starrer.

George C Williams and Ruben are onboard as cinematographer and editor, respectively. Raashii Khaana, who is a part of the film as a female lead, shared her excitement about working with Karthi. She tweeted, "New beginnings..! Elated to be working with @Karthi_Offl and @Psmithran in #Sardar Here’s the fabulous first look for you all! Lots of love..!," followed with a hashtag #SardarFirstLook."

Karthi also shared his first look on Twitter and wrote, "Excited to be joining hands with @Psmithran on this biggie. Revealing the first look for you all. Lots of love!." The actor will be seen in dual roles and he returns to this space after BB Siruthai and Kaashmora.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Karthi was last seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in their recently released film Sulthan. The film was directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

Karthi also has Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan. The film has Vikram, Jayam Ravi, , Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Trisha amongst others.

Credits :Twitter

