Karthi's rural actioner Viruman to release in theatres on August 31; Check out new poster

Karthi, the popular Tamil actor, will be seen next in a rural drama titled Viruman. Today, the actor took to his social media handles and announced the release date of the film along with a new poster. The film will be released in theaters on August 31, 2022. Karthi flaunts a smile as he is seen clad in rural avatar, lungi and shirt with white bindi and a stick in his hand.

Viruman directed by M Muthaiya is billed as a rural-based mass entertainer. It takes Karthi back to Madurai 14 years after he shot his debut film, Paruthiveeran. The film also marks the actor's reunion with Muthaiya after their successful previous collaboration, Komban.

Viruman has director Shankar's daughter Aditi making her acting debut. Interestingly, the actress had only a few days ago, turned a fully qualified doctor, getting her degree in medicine.Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, RK Suresh, Manoj, and Soori will be seen in prominent roles.

Suriya and Jyotika are bankrolling the project under their 2D Entertainments banner. Cinematographer SK Selvakumar and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja are also part of Viruman’s team

