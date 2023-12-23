Karthi’s Sardar 2 to begin filming in 2024? Here’s what we know

Karthi, renowned for his insightful picks, delivered a powerful performance in the 2022 social drama Sardar. Directed by P.S. Mithran, the film's resounding success sparked the thrilling announcement of a sequel.

According to the reports Karthi’s Sardar 2, is slated to begin filming in April 2024. While Karthi reprises his lead role, the sequel presents a fresh face as the new female lead. Director Mithran, said to have penned a captivating script, is gearing up for location scouting.

Reportedly the cast and crew of Sardar 2 Yuvan Shankar Raja takes over the musical baton from G.V. Prakash Kumar, who composed the original score. George C. Williams, the cinematographer who brought Sardar to life, returns to capture the visuals for the next chapter.

More about Karthi Sardar 2

Karthi will reprise both his iconic roles from the original film - Sardar aka Chandra Bose and Vijay Prakash - in the highly anticipated sequel. The complete cast and crew details are yet to be revealed.

As a refresher, Sardar revolves around Chandra Bose, a retired RAW agent, and his son Vijay Prakash, a police officer with a flair for publicity but a strong sense of duty. Chunky Panday plays the film's villain, while Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan share the female lead roles alongside Karthi. Veteran actress Laila also appears in a key role.

About Karthi Sardar

Released in 2022, Sardar is a spy action thriller directed by P.S. Mithran. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Karthi in a dual role, alongside Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Ilavarasu, and many more. The story follows the interesting journey of a former RAW agent and his endeavors.

Produced by S Lakshman Kumar under Prince Pictures, the film's music was composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Sardar was a critical and commercial success, with audiences praising the writing, direction, and performances of Karthi, Raashi Khanna, Chunky Pandey, and Rajisha Vijayan.

Check out the trailer of Karthi Sardar movie below

Upcoming projects of Karthi

Karthi's latest project, the pan-Indian film Japan with director Rajamurugan, was released during Diwali 2023. He plays another dual role in this action-packed film featuring music by GV Prakash, cinematography by Ravi Varman, and editing by Philomin Raj. Anu Emmanuel co-stars alongside Karthi.

Currently, Karthi is busy filming separate projects with directors Nallan Kumarasamy and Prem Kumar. He will complete these films before embarking on Sardar 2.

Additionally, Karthi plans to revisit the world of Theeran Adhigaram Ondrum with director H Vinoth for a sequel. However, this project will likely wait until Vinoth completes his upcoming film with Kamal Haasan (KH 233), currently facing delays due to the actor's prior commitments.

