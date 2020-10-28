  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Karthi's Sulthan director Bakkiyaraj Kannan gets married in Chennai; Sivakarthikeyan attends the function

Bakkiyaraj Kannan who made his debut with Sivakarthikeyan's Remo looks happy as he poses with his wife Asha post their wedding.
18219 reads Mumbai
Karthi's Sulthan director Bakkiyaraj Kannan got married to Asha in Chennai yesterday. The young director tied the knot yesterday and Sivakarthikeyan graced the wedding. The actor was seen at the wedding function to bless the newly-wedded couple. One can see, Bakkiyaraj Kannan who made his debut with Sivakarthikeyan's Remo looks happy as he poses with his wife Asha post their wedding. A few photos from the occasion have surfaced on social media. Team Sulthan also graced the event and unveiled the first look of Karthi from the film as a surprise wedding gift to the director. 

Karthi, who could not attend the wedding shared a picture with the director and wrote, "Wishing Bakkiyaraj and Asha a very happy married life! Let the new journey be filled with togetherness, understanding and lots of love! God bless!." Bakkiyaraj Kannan was initially an associate of director Atlee in Raja Rani. Now, he is all set for the release of his much-talked-about film starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.


Also Read: Sulthan First Look Out: Rashmika Mandanna shares Karthi's powerful, action packed avatar; Calls it scary 

Meanwhile, Karthi recently completed his part of dubbing for the film. Sharing a picture from the dubbing studio, the actor captioned his Instagram photo as: "In Every situation, we have to keep moving ahead! It feels good to start work again after long time. Dubbing begins for #Sulthan."

Credits :Twitter

