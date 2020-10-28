Karthi's Sulthan director Bakkiyaraj Kannan gets married in Chennai; Sivakarthikeyan attends the function
Karthi's Sulthan director Bakkiyaraj Kannan got married to Asha in Chennai yesterday. The young director tied the knot yesterday and Sivakarthikeyan graced the wedding. The actor was seen at the wedding function to bless the newly-wedded couple. One can see, Bakkiyaraj Kannan who made his debut with Sivakarthikeyan's Remo looks happy as he poses with his wife Asha post their wedding. A few photos from the occasion have surfaced on social media. Team Sulthan also graced the event and unveiled the first look of Karthi from the film as a surprise wedding gift to the director.
Meanwhile, Karthi recently completed his part of dubbing for the film. Sharing a picture from the dubbing studio, the actor captioned his Instagram photo as: "In Every situation, we have to keep moving ahead! It feels good to start work again after long time. Dubbing begins for #Sulthan."