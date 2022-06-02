Kartikeya and his wife Lohitha twin in white during their exotic vacay in Mexico; PIC

Celebrities taking off to foreign locations for exotic holidays with their spouse is not an uncommon phenomenon. Valimai actor Kartikeya Gummakonda is also in Mexico right now with his better half, Lohitha Reddy. The picture of the lovebirds vacationing amidst the beautiful landscape has surfaced on the internet. Both the RX100 star and his wife can be seen twinning in white in the photograph from their trip.

In the meantime, basking in the success of Ajith Kumar headlined Valimai, Kartikeya Gummakonda has announced his next project. His 9th venture was launched with a Pooja ceremony a couple of weeks back and Lohitha also attended the event. Producer Suryadevara Nagavamsi did the mahurat clap.

Check out the picture below:

Now talking about the film's cast, Neha Shetty has been paired opposite Kartikeya Gummakonda as the leading lady and Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, 'Auto' Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath, Divya Narni will be seen in significant roles in the movie.

The movie is being bankrolled by Ravindra Benerjee under the banner of Loukya Entertainments. Debutant filmmaker, Clax will sit on the director's chair and C Yuvaraj is presenting the flick. The shooting of the film tentatively named Kartikeya 9 also started along with the mahurat.

Going by the reports, the drama is set against the backdrop of Godavari and is touted to be a perfect blend of drama and comedy. Late lyricist Shri Sirivennela Seetharamashastry has written the songs for Kartikeya9, the music for which has been scored by Mani Sharma.

Sharing his views about the venture, the first time director Clax was quoted saying, "It's a Dramedy Genre movie. Everyone wishes to live uniquely & heart fully but the situations won't let them do it. It's a story of a guy who doesn't care about people's judgements on living his life wishfully."

