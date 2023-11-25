Kartikeya and Lohitha Reddy's anniversary getaway: ‘Cheers to 2 years of love, friendship, fights, laughs’

Kartikeya, famed for his performance in Rx 100, recently celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his wife, Lohitha Reddy, in the Maldives. Lohitha Reddy shared a series of photos on Instagram, one of which depicted the couple seated on a white swing against the stunning backdrop of the Maldivian sea and ocean, their smiles beaming with excitement.

In the caption, Lohitha Reddy wrote, "Cheers to 2 years of love, friendship, fights, laughs, and literally every other emotion we've experienced," accompanied by a white heart emoji. Another shot showed the couple posing against the magnificent backdrop of Maldivian white sand beaches, exuding serenity and tranquility.

Kartikeya sported a long hairdo and wore a printed white shirt with black denim. Lohitha adorned an aries pleated open-back maxi dress, black flip-flops, bold jewelry, and a casual loose haircut. In the photo, the couple radiated genuine joy, smiling warmly.

Check out the Anniversary post of Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lohitha Reddy below

More about the wedding of Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lohitha Reddy

Throwback when Kartikeya Gummakonda officially announced his engagement to longtime love Lohitha Reddy in a modest ceremony attended by close relatives and friends. Kartikeya posted a photo of his fiancée on Instagram, along with a throwback photo from their college days. Expressing his happiness, Kartikeya wrote, "Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who is now my partner for life. From 2010, when I first met #Lohitha at NIT Warangal, to the present and many more decades to come."

Check out the Instagram post of Kartikeya Gummakonda below

Kartikeya and Lohitha Reddy tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on November 21 in Hyderabad, followed by an industry celebration attended by Megastar Chiranjeevi. The couple's love story began in 2010 at NIT Warangal when Kartikeya proposed to her publicly at the Raja Vikramarka pre-release ceremony.

Upcoming projects of Kartikeya Gummakonda

The 2023 Telugu hit film Bedurulanka 2012, starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and directed by Clax, is a comedic thriller that enjoyed a successful theatrical run, hitting cinemas on August 25. Set against the rural backdrop of a village, the film stars Neha Shetty in the lead role, with outstanding supporting performances from Ajay Ghosh, Srikanth Iyengar, and Satya.

