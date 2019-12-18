Kartikeya Gummakonda all set to play the villain in Thala Ajith's Valimai? Find Out

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Gang Leader star Kartikeya Gummakonda will be essaying the negative role in the Thala Ajith starrer Valimai.

The Gang Leader actor Kartikeya Gummakonda could play the villain in the upcoming film titled Valimai. The film will see south megastar Thala Ajith as the lead actor. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Gang Leader star Kartikeya Gummakonda will be essaying the negative role in the Thala Ajith starrer Valimai. This film will see the south superstar Ajith Kumar who is fondly known as Thala Ajith in the police officer's role. The south actor who played the lead in the blockbuster hit film Nerkonda Paarvai is returning as a cop once again.

Thala Ajith essayed a cop in the film titled Yennai Arindhal. The south flick Yennai Arindhal was helmed by Gautham Vasudeva Menon. Now, as per the latest reports on the film Valimai starring Thala Ajith, the film will see the lead actor in a very unique and challenging role. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the south megastar in a tough cop role. There is a strong buzz about the female lead in Valimai. Many names from the south industry have come forward. There is a strong speculation that actresses like Ileana D’ Cruz, and Nazriya Nazim are being considered for the role of the female lead in the Thala Ajith starrer Valimai.

But, so far, no official announcement has been made by the makers of Valimai with respect to the female lead. The fans are very excited about the film Valimai as it brings back the dynamic duo of Thala Ajith and ace director H Vinoth.

