Kartikeya Gummakonda announces his next movie titled Raja Vikramarka; First look released

RX 100 star Kartikeya Gummakonda took to social media to announce the title and first-look poster of his upcoming film titled Raja Vikramarka

On Sunday morning, Kartikeya Gummakonda announced the title and first-look poster of his upcoming film. The film has been titled Raja Vikramarka and will be directed by Sri Saripalli. Kartikeya is back with another film, where he will be playing the role of a newly recruited NIA officer in the film. Sharing the title and first look poster of his film Raja Vikramarka on Twitter, Kartikeya wrote, "And here it is. Vikramarka “RAJA VIKRAMARKA” Super Happy and Proud to name my Film after Boss Movie Title!!! Abhimananiki minchina Arahatha emundi??? (sic)."

Raja Vikramarka will feature Tanya Ravichandran as the leading lady, which will also mark her debut in Telugu. Produced by Rama Reddy, the film features Pasupathy, Tanikella Bharani, Sai Kumar, Sudhakar Komakula and Harsha Vardhan in the supporting roles. Prashanth R Vihari will be composing music. Kartikeya Gummakonda is currently going through a rough patch of his career after the release of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, which received a dilute response from the audience.

Meanwhile, Kartikeya will also be seen next as an antagonist in the Tamil film titled Valimai, which features Thala Ajith as the protagonist. Valimai will mark the debut of Kartikeya in the Tamil film industry and almost 80% shoot is completed at various locations of India. The cop drama is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor under his production venture, Bay View Projects. The makers are yet to announce an official release date because of the coronavirus second wave.

Credits :Kartikeya Gummakonda Twitter

