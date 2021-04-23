  1. Home
Kartikeya Gummakonda flaunts his chiseled body in athleisure as he gets spotted by the paps; See PICS

Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen playing a key role in Thala Ajith’s next film Valimai, which is touted to be a cop drama.
Actor Kartikeya Gummakonda is one of the most loved actors of the South entertainment industry. Starting from his laudable acting skills to his graceful presence on social media, Karthikeya has always the headlines from time to time. Today, he got papped by the shutterbugs as he made his way to a gym in Hyderabad. He even greeted some of them and posed for some photos before making his way into the gym.

In the photos, Kartikeya can be seen flaunting his chiseled body in a sleeveless athleisure. It would be safe to say that these photos are enough for his fans to swoon over him. Karthikeya made the headlines recently after it was reported that he will be collaborating with Sukumar for his next. Apparently, the story, screenplay and dialogues will be taken care by the renowned filmmaker Sukumar, while the director has not been finalized yet.

Hearsay has that the project will be bankrolled by Sukumar under his banner Sukumar Writings, which earlier produced two big hits Kumari 21F and Uppena. Sukumar is said to have been playing a key role in the upcoming Kollywood film Valimai directed by H Vinoth. The film has Thala Ajith as the lead actor, while Karthikeya is reportedly playing the main antagonist. However, an official confirmation on his staring in the cop drama is still not made. Karthikeya also has in his kitty, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga which will go on floors from November 2021.

close