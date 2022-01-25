Kartikeya Gummakonda flaunts his chiselled body as he's papped post workout; See PICS
Valimai star Kartikeya Gummakonda was papped in Hyderabad today as he was returning after an intense gym session. The actor was seen flaunting his biceps and physique in a simple grey tracksuit. Kartikeya Gummakonda managed to look cool even in a simple workout ensemble. The actor greeted the paparazzi and smiled. The fans are in awe of the actor’s rugged charm.
Meanwhile, the Tollywood actor tied the knot with his college sweetheart Lohitha on November 21, 2021. They had hosted a reception party for their loved ones on November 24. The couple first met in 2010 in NIT Warangal. The two announced their engagement in August 2021 on social media. Kartikeya Gummakonda shared the engagement pictures with his fiancée, including a throwback picture of the two.
Check out the pictures below:
After the success of RX 100, Kartikeya Gummakonda became a household name in Tollywood. And now he is all set to play the antagonist in Ajith starrer Valimai. Helmed and written by H. Vinoth, it will mark the second collaboration between Ajith Kumar and Boney Kapoor. The duo previously worked together in the 2019 flick Nerkonda Paarvai. Financed under Bayview Projects LLP, the film's music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography has been done by Nirav Shah. Valimai is one of the most anticipated projects right now and the fans gave a thumping response to the trailer and are eagerly looking forward to the film.
Credits: Kamlesh Nand
