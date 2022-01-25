Kartikeya Gummakonda flaunts his chiselled body as he's papped post workout; See PICS

Valimai star Kartikeya Gummakonda was papped in Hyderabad today as he was returning after an intense gym session. The actor was seen flaunting his biceps and physique in a simple grey tracksuit. Kartikeya Gummakonda managed to look cool even in a simple workout ensemble. The actor greeted the paparazzi and smiled. The fans are in awe of the actor’s rugged charm.

Meanwhile, the Tollywood actor tied the knot with his college sweetheart Lohitha on November 21, 2021. They had hosted a reception party for their loved ones on November 24. The couple first met in 2010 in NIT Warangal. The two announced their engagement in August 2021 on social media . Kartikeya Gummakonda shared the engagement pictures with his fiancée, including a throwback picture of the two.

Check out the pictures below: