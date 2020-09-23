  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kartikeya Gummakonda hints at an interesting update on Thala Ajith's Valimai in his post

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will be essaying the role of a villain in the Thala Ajith starrer. The actor is hinting that an interesting update about Thala Ajith's Valimai is on its way.
9356 reads Mumbai
Kartikeya Gummakonda hints at an interesting update on Thala Ajith's Valimai Kartikeya Gummakonda hints at an interesting update on Thala Ajith's Valimai in his post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per a social media post shared by actor Kartikeya Gummakonda, the actor is hinting that a new and interesting update about Thala Ajith's Valimai will be coming out soon. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will be essaying the role of the villain in the Thala Ajith starrer. There is no official word out yet about the actor Kartikeya Gummakonda starring in the film as a villain. 

The makers of the much awaited drama Valimai have not yet revealed much details of the film. The makers did not announce any news of Kartikeya Gummakonda playing the villain in the Thala Ajith starrer. This film is helmed by ace director H Vinoth. The duo had worked together on a previous film called Nerkonda Paarvai. The super star Thala Ajith essayed the lead role in this film. Nerkonda Paarvai was backed by producer Boney Kapoor. The fans and followers of the lead actor of Valimai are very excited about the news shared by Kartikeya Gummakonda. The actor took to his Twitter account to thank fans of Thala Ajith who had wished him on his birthday. 

Check out the post

The actor reportedly states in his post that he will work hard for his films. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film Valimai. This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry. The shooting of the film is reportedly suspended due to the COVID 19 crisis.

(ALSO READ: Thala Ajith’s next: Composer GV Prakash hints at the actor’s possible collaboration with Sudha Kongara)

Credits :india today

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement