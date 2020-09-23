Kartikeya Gummakonda hints at an interesting update on Thala Ajith's Valimai in his post

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will be essaying the role of a villain in the Thala Ajith starrer. The actor is hinting that an interesting update about Thala Ajith's Valimai is on its way.

As per a social media post shared by actor Kartikeya Gummakonda, the actor is hinting that a new and interesting update about Thala Ajith's Valimai will be coming out soon. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will be essaying the role of the villain in the Thala Ajith starrer. There is no official word out yet about the actor Kartikeya Gummakonda starring in the film as a villain.

The makers of the much awaited drama Valimai have not yet revealed much details of the film. The makers did not announce any news of Kartikeya Gummakonda playing the villain in the Thala Ajith starrer. This film is helmed by ace director H Vinoth. The duo had worked together on a previous film called Nerkonda Paarvai. The super star Thala Ajith essayed the lead role in this film. Nerkonda Paarvai was backed by producer Boney Kapoor. The fans and followers of the lead actor of Valimai are very excited about the news shared by Kartikeya Gummakonda. The actor took to his Twitter account to thank fans of Thala Ajith who had wished him on his birthday.

Special thanks to all #ThalaAjith sir fans for showering so much love on my birthday.I promise to work hard and make us all proud ..

Konjam porumaiya irunga.

Neenga edhir parthadha vida sirapaana oru update vara pogudhu#Valimai #WaitingForThalaDharisanam

Enna Naa Solradhu pic.twitter.com/g5pOcbjnIt — Kartikeya Gummakonda (@ActorKartikeya) September 21, 2020

The actor reportedly states in his post that he will work hard for his films. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film Valimai. This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry. The shooting of the film is reportedly suspended due to the COVID 19 crisis.

