Kartikeya Gummakonda officially announces engagement with childhood sweetheart; Shares college days PHOTO

RX 100 actor Kartikeya Gummakonda has officially announced his engagement with long-time girlfriend Lohitha Reddy. The actor made the announcement by sharing an engagement picture with his fiancée, including a throwback picture of the two from college days. Fans and friends are pouring in wishes for the couple.

According to Kartikeya Gummakonda's post, he referred to his fiancee Lohitha as his best friend, whom he met in 2010 during his college days. Ever since then, the couple have been in a relationship and finally got hitched in 2021. The actor shared a before and after picture with his fiancee Lohitha and penned a sweet note, which read, "Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life. From 2010 when I first met Lohitha in NIT Warangal to now and many more such decades."

The engagement ceremony was reportedly a low-key one due to COVID-19 restrictions. Kartikeya wore an embroidered peach kurta, while Lohitha looked stunning in a green and pink saree along with gold jewellery. Take a look at the post here:

Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life..

From 2010when i first met #Lohitha in nitwaranagal to now and many more such decades.. pic.twitter.com/xXYp7pcH4K — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) August 23, 2021

Before his official announcement, a picture of Kartikeya from the engagement went viral on social media platforms. Many thought it was fake, seems like that is not true.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii to Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam: 4 Tamil films eyeing Vinayagar Chathurthi release

On the work front, Kartikeya will be seen next in the film titled Raja Vikramarka, where he will be seen in the role of NIA officer. Raja Vikramarka is an action entertainer directed by Sri Saripalli in his directorial debut. The actor is also playing an antagonist role in the Thala Ajith starrer Valimai.