Kartikeya Gummakonda overwhelmed by Valimai success, calls his character ‘a lifetime memory’

Ajith Kumar and Kartikeya Gummakonda starrer Valimai released in the theatres yesterday and fans have been lining up outside the cinema halls ever since. Netizens have been praising the unique storyline and the high-octane action sequences of the film. Overwhelmed with the response to his latest outing, Kartikeya Gummakonda penned a nostalgic note, thanking the entire Valimai team.

The actor shared a few stills from the movie along with the following words, “#NAREN a lifetime memory...overwhelmed is a small word i can use for all the love since yesterday. #Vinoth sir .. Super great-full for believing i can pull this off.@boney.kapoor sir..Thank you for the Opportunity…Finally #Ajith sir, thank you god for making me meet a human being like this ..And thank you each and everyone especially #Ajith sir fans for all the amazing support…Motivates me to work harder”. A fitness enthusiast, Kartikeya Gummakonda intensified his training regime for Valimai. The actor worked hard to get into the skin of his character.

