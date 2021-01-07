Kartikeya Gummakonda says update on Ajith's Valimai to be out 'soon' as he gets papped at Hyderabad airport

Reportedly, Kartikeya has been roped in as the antagonist in Ajith starrer.

Tollywood star Kartikeya Gummakonda was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as he was heading for the shooting of his next film. The was seen in his comfy yet travel-friendly look and was all smiles while making his way inside the airport. Before jetting off, Kartikeya revealed that update on Ajith's Valimai will be out soon. Meanwhile, he had been prepping up a lot for his role in the film and has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character.

The RX 100 fame is playing a key role in Ajith starrer Valimai. The film is the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Some important sequences of the film were recently shot in Hyderabad. However, the shooting was halted after Thala Ajith injure himself on the sets. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai is directed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Nerkonda Paarvai fame.

Reportedly, Kartikeya has been roped in as the antagonist in Ajith starrer. Kartikeya, on his birthday last year thanked his fans for all the love and support. He also confirmed being a part of Ajith's film. He wrote, "Special thanks to all #ThalaAjith sir fans for showering so much love on my birthday. I promise to work hard and make us all proud. Konjam porumaiya irunga. Neenga edhir parthadha vida sirapaana oru update vara pogudhu (sic)."

