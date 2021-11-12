Kartikeya Gummakonda's college time love story with fiancee Lohitha is all things magical & pure

RX 100 fame Kartikeya Gummakonda is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Lohitha Reddy later this month. While his announcement came as surprise to many, their relationship is not something new. Kartikeya and Lohitha have been in a relationship since 2012 from their college times but he kept it away from the limelight. From College friends, boyfriend and girlfriend to life partners, their love story is purely magical.

I first met Lohitha in 2010 in NIT Warangal. In 2012, I proposed to her and she accepted me after one year. During my college days, Lohitha sent me a message which has caused a big fight in my house but I escaped saying it was just a prank. Then later, my parents came to know that Lohitha is the one who texted me, said Valimai actor."

He further added, "Our parents came to know about my relationship with Lohitha three months ago. Later, mine and her parents agreed after we explained to them about our friendship and love."

"I proposed to her first time at the pre-release event of Raja Vikramarka. Although I was in love with Lohitha for a long time, I never really proposed to her before. On phone, many times I expressed my feelings but never said 'I love you'. I have proposed on that stage so that it will be a beautiful experience for both of us for the rest of our life."

The actor announced that the duo is set to get married on November 21 in the presence of their family members and close friends.