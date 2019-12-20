Kartikeya to play cameo in Vijay Deverakonda's film with Puri Jagannadh?
Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has been the talk of the town ever since the first announcement was made. Tentatively titled Fighter, the film will see Vijay Deverakonda in never seen action avatar. Also, there is a huge buzz about who will play the female lead. Recently, reports started doing rounds that late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite Vijay in the film but no confirmation regarding the same has been made yet. Meanwhile, if reports are anything to go by, Kartikeya might play a cameo in Vijay Deverakonda's film with Puri Jagannadh.
Happy Birthday Raju sir
Blockbuster Gift loading!
With love and respect,
Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda. pic.twitter.com/8EUeU4DFpc
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 18, 2019
Meanwhile, the dashing star of Telugu film industry recently announced about his next, VD 12 with director Shiva Nirvana. Sharing the news on Twitter, Vijay wrote, “Happy Birthday Raju sir. Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect, Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda.” (sic)
