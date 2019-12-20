Kartikeya to play cameo in Vijay Deverakonda's film with Puri Jagannadh?

If reports are anything to go by, Kartikeya might play a cameo in Vijay Deverakonda's film with Puri Jagannadh. Reportedly, he will play a villain in the film but there is no official word yet.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has been the talk of the town ever since the first announcement was made. Tentatively titled Fighter, the film will see Vijay Deverakonda in never seen action avatar. Also, there is a huge buzz about who will play the female lead. Recently, reports started doing rounds that late actress 's daughter Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite Vijay in the film but no confirmation regarding the same has been made yet. Meanwhile, if reports are anything to go by, Kartikeya might play a cameo in Vijay Deverakonda's film with Puri Jagannadh.

Reportedly, he will play a villain in the film but there is no official word yet. The pre-production of the film has kick-started and will be bankrolled jointly by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee. Puri Jagannadh is currently basking high in the success of his last film, iSmart Shankar. The audience is eagerly looking forward to know what's in the stores next. The shooting of Fighter is expected to go on floors in January. Currently, Vijay is busy with the shooting of World Famous Lover. He will be sharing the screen space with four actresses- Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, and Catherine Tresa.

Meanwhile, the dashing star of Telugu film industry recently announced about his next, VD 12 with director Shiva Nirvana. Sharing the news on Twitter, Vijay wrote, “Happy Birthday Raju sir. Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect, Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda.” (sic)

