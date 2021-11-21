Kartikeya Wedding PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi blesses the newlywed couple; Allu Aravind, Payal Rajput & others attend

Kartikeya ties the knot with his fiancé Lohitha Reddy in a traditional wedding, today, November 21 in Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi attended the wedding and blessed the couple. One can see in the photos, Chiranjeevi poses with Kartikeya and Lohitha, who look stunning together in traditional attire.

Others who were seen at the wedding were Allu Aravind, Payal Rajput, director Ajay Bhupathi, and Sai Kumar. Kartikeya's love story is truly magical and all about old school romance. Kartikeya and Lohitha Reddy fell in love while they were studying together at NIT Warangal in 2010. "I proposed to her for the very first time at the raja Vikramarka pre-release ceremony. Despite the fact that I had been in love with Lohitha for a long period of time, I had never actually proposed to her. I stated my thoughts numerous times over the telephone but never uttered "I love you." I proposed to her on that stage for it to be a memorable experience for both of us for the rest of our lives," the actor had revealed recently in an interview.

On the work front, Kartikeya is looking forward to the release of his much-anticipated film, Valimai. Starring Thala Ajith in the lead role, Kartikeya will be seen as the main antagonist in the film.