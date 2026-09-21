Kartikeya10 titled Come Back: Valimai actor announces directorial debut with actioner and special glimpse

Kartikeya Gummakonda is celebrating his 34th birthday on September 21, 2026. As part of the celebrations, the RX100 and Valimai fame actor has unveiled the first glimpse of his 10th film, officially titled Come Back.

Kartikeya10 officially titled Come Back

Kartikeya Gummakonda is all set to make his directorial debut with the sports action film Come Back. The title glimpse features the actor in a boxing avatar, portraying a man who is set to return to the ring after staying away from it for three years.

Watch the glimpse here:

The announcement, made under his own banner, Kartikeya Creative Works, marks his debut as a director and a writer. Moreover, his wife, Lohitha Reddy, serves as the film’s producer. As the shoot is currently underway, the movie is expected to hit the big screens in 2027.

Vijay Bulganin is composing the film’s music, while Jagadeesh Cheekati serves as the cinematographer. Kalyan Suryaprakash is handling the editing.

Notably, Come Back also marks the return of the Valimai actor to the big screen after a two-year gap. He was last seen in a lead role in Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, directed by Prashanth Reddy and co-starring Ishwarya Menon.

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