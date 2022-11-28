Kartikeya's Bedurulanka 2012 pre-look is intriguing; First look to be out on November 30
After impressing audiences with his performance in Ajith Kumar's Valimai, Kartikeya announced his next with director Clax. The pre-look of the film was released.
Kartikeya Gummakonda is one of the promising actors in Tollywood. After impressing audiences with his performance in Ajith Kumar's Valimai, the actor announced his next with director Clax. The film is titled Bedurulanka 2012. Today, the pre-look of the film has been shared on social media and it looks super intriguing.
Stirring the buzz on the caption ‘The Biggest Hoax Ever Played’, the movie team has released a pre-look of the hero from the movie. Hyping the expectations on the first look of the movie dropping on November 30th at 10:40 AM, this Pre-look featuring a tattoo on Kartikeya’s hand resembles the control symbols of a play ready to impress the audience.
Take a look at Kartikeya's Bedurulanka 2012 pre look poster here:
About Bedurulanka 2012
Produced by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni. the film is directed by Clax. The film is expected to be a dramedy and has some inspirations from the 1954 Japanese film Seven Samurai. Neha Shetty plays the female lead. Others expected to be part of the film are Srikanth Iyengar, Ajay Ghosh, Goparaju Ramana, Jabardasth Ram Prasad, and Rajkumar Kasireddy.
The technical crew consists of Mani Sharma on the music and editing by Viplav Nyshadam. It will be shot by cinematographer Sunny Kurapati.
Sharing the details of the film, director Clax was quoted saying, “It’s a Dramedy genre movie. You’ll witness a new performer in Kartikeya in this film. We took a village as the base of the story and filled it with out-n-out fun and emotions. It has strong content and hilarious comedy too. Kartikeya will be seen in the role of a free-spirited person. Will he compromise for society’s compulsion or not shall be witnessed on-screen.”