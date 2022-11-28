Kartikeya's Bedurulanka 2012 pre-look is intriguing; First look to be out on November 30

Kartikeya Gummakonda is one of the promising actors in Tollywood. After impressing audiences with his performance in Ajith Kumar's Valimai, the actor announced his next with director Clax. The film is titled Bedurulanka 2012. Today, the pre-look of the film has been shared on social media and it looks super intriguing. Stirring the buzz on the caption ‘The Biggest Hoax Ever Played’, the movie team has released a pre-look of the hero from the movie. Hyping the expectations on the first look of the movie dropping on November 30th at 10:40 AM, this Pre-look featuring a tattoo on Kartikeya’s hand resembles the control symbols of a play ready to impress the audience.

Take a look at Kartikeya's Bedurulanka 2012 pre look poster here: