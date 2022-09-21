Kartikeya's Telugu drama titled Bedurulanka 2012; Actor makes the announcement on his birthday

Kartikeya and DJ Tillu fame Neha Sshetty will be sharing the screen in Clax's directorial. While the project was announced some time back, the makers decided to reveal the title of the film on RX100 star's birthday. This much-anticipated drama has been named Bedurulanka 2012. Sharing the announcement, the birthday star tweeted, "A movie that is totally different from the one I've done so far. Super thrilled to be part of this never-before concept film Unravelling the biggest hoax ever played in #Bedurulanka2012 soon."

Financed by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni, Yuvaraju is presenting the venture under his banner Loukya Entertainments as "Production No: 3". Speaking on the film's title announcement, director Clax was quoted saying, “It’s a Dramedy genre movie. You’ll witness a new performer in Kartikeya in this film. We took a village as the base of the story and filled it with out-n-out fun and emotions. It has strong content and hilarious comedy too. Kartikeya will be seen in the role of a free-spirited person. Will he compromise for society’s compulsion or not shall be witnessed on-screen.”