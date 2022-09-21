Kartikeya's Telugu drama titled Bedurulanka 2012; Actor makes the announcement on his birthday
Kartikeya's Telugu drama along with Neha Sshetty has been titled Bedurulanka 2012. The makers announced the film's name on the protagonist's birthday.
Kartikeya and DJ Tillu fame Neha Sshetty will be sharing the screen in Clax's directorial. While the project was announced some time back, the makers decided to reveal the title of the film on RX100 star's birthday. This much-anticipated drama has been named Bedurulanka 2012. Sharing the announcement, the birthday star tweeted, "A movie that is totally different from the one I've done so far. Super thrilled to be part of this never-before concept film Unravelling the biggest hoax ever played in #Bedurulanka2012 soon."
Financed by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni, Yuvaraju is presenting the venture under his banner Loukya Entertainments as "Production No: 3". Speaking on the film's title announcement, director Clax was quoted saying, “It’s a Dramedy genre movie. You’ll witness a new performer in Kartikeya in this film. We took a village as the base of the story and filled it with out-n-out fun and emotions. It has strong content and hilarious comedy too. Kartikeya will be seen in the role of a free-spirited person. Will he compromise for society’s compulsion or not shall be witnessed on-screen.”
On the other hand, Bedurulanka 2012 producer Benny Muppaneni said, “Happy Birthday to our hero Kartikeya. We’re happy to announce the title on his birthday. We’re even planning to release the first look soon. It’s a comedy drama with Godavari backdrop. We’ve finished the 3rd schedule of it recently. Shot in the amazing locations of Yanam, Kakinada, Godavari. The last schedule of the movie to wrap up soon. Melody Brahma Manisharma has scored 5 extraordinary songs for the album with a beautiful song written by late Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Shastry garu."
Along with Kartikeya and Neha, the movie will also see Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, 'Auto' Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath and Divya Narni in key roles, along with others.
