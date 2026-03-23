Karuppu 2nd Single: Suriya pens gratitude note for Simbu as actor croons peppy song for fantasy action film

Karuppu, starring Suriya in the lead role, is slated to release on May 14, 2026. Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantasy action entertainer has now unveiled its second single, featuring the director himself. The track is sung by Silambarasan, with Suriya expressing his gratitude.

Karuppu Second Single Out

The makers of Karuppu have unveiled the second single titled Naanga Naalu Peru. The track is composed by Sai Abhyankkar and sung by Silambarasan TR.

Following the release of the track, Suriya shared his gratitude towards the singer on social media. The Retro actor said, “Introducing the devil's advocate, Baby Kannan, RJ Balaji, from the world of Karuppu. Thank you, Silambarasan TR, for singing this special song for us.”

Here’s the post and song:

More about Karuppu

Karuppu follows the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against the injustice faced by certain sections of society. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu in key roles. RJ Balaji will also make a cameo appearance.

Earlier, there were speculations that the film would release during Diwali 2025. However, the release was postponed due to pending post-production work and was later expected to arrive in February 2026.

A few days ago, RJ Balaji revealed that post-production work had begun, with the final release date to be announced soon. The makers have now officially confirmed the release date as May 14, 2026.

Suriya and Simbu’s work front

Suriya will next appear in Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri. The film is said to be an emotionally driven romantic drama, with Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead and Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role. The movie will be released in July 2026.

The actor has also begun work on a cop action-comedy tentatively titled Suriya47. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Nazriya Nazim as the co-lead, with Naslen playing a key role. There are also rumors that Silambarasan may make a cameo appearance in the film.

Meanwhile, Silambarasan will star in the lead role in Arasan, directed by Vetrimaaran. The actor also has a project tentatively titled STR51 in his lineup.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 New Release Date: Mohanlal’s crime drama thriller postponed to May 21, 2026, for actor’s 66th birthday