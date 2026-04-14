Karuppu 3rd Single: Suriya’s rugged god-like avatar in fiery track Raathu Raasan steals the show; WATCH

Suriya starrer Karuppu is slated to release on May 14, 2026. Directed by RJ Balaji, the upcoming fantasy actioner has unveiled its third single, Raathu Raasan, composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Karuppu 3rd Single: Raathu Raasan featuring Suriya in a god-like avatar

Taking to social media, Suriya shared the track Raathu Raasan. The fiery number is penned by Vivek, with vocals by Sai Abhyankkar, VM Mahalingam, and Paal Dabba.

The peppy track features Suriya in a majestic, god-like avatar, making the third single even more energetic. Sharing the track, Suriya wrote, “Iniya Tamizh Puthaandu Nalvaalthukal dear all. (Happy Tamil New Year Wishes). Happy Baisakhi, Vishu, Bihu, Pohela Boisakh and Pana Sankranthi.”

Here’s the song:

Karuppu follows the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against the injustice faced by certain sections of society. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, and several others in key roles. Additionally, RJ Balaji will make a cameo appearance.

Earlier, there were speculations that the film would be released during Diwali 2025. However, the release was postponed due to pending post-production work.

Prior to Raathu Raasan, the Karuppu team had shared its second single titled Naama Naalu Peru, which featured vocals by Silambarasan TR.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Looking ahead, Suriya will next appear in the lead role in Vishwanath and Sons , directed by Venky Atluri. The film is said to be an emotionally driven romantic drama, with Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead and Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role. It is slated to hit the big screens in July 2026.

The actor has also begun work on his cop action-comedy, tentatively titled Suriya47. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Nazriya Nazim as the co-lead, with Naslen K Gafoor playing a key role. Moreover, Aavesham composer Sushin Shyam is handling the music.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, there are rumors that STR might make a cameo appearance.

ALSO READ: 6 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Ken Karunaas’ Youth, Pochamma to Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh